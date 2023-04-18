Watch Now
Protesters take to streets following Jayland Walker grand jury decision

News 5 gives updates on the Jayland Walker case in our 5 p.m. broadcast.
Posted at 8:44 PM, Apr 17, 2023
News 5 journalists have been in Akron providing up-to-date coverage following the grand jury's recent decision not to indict the eight officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

News 5 Anchor Courtney Gousman, has provided the following updates on protests via Twitter:

News 5 also witnessed a protester being arrested after kicking and pulling metal barricades apart outside the Akron Police station.

News 5's Jordan Vandenberge reports a heavy police presence as protests have begun gathering at Harmon Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard near the church where representatives for the Walker family spoke following the grand jury's decision.

Jayland Walker Protests

The ACLU of Ohio, a nonprofit non-partisan group working to "stop the erosion of civil liberties before it's too late" shared the following tweet reminding protesters of their rights:

Days prior to the decision from the grand jury, businesses and city buildings in Akron were boarded up, and barricades were put in place in case the decision ignited protest.

Walker was shot and killed on June 27, 2022, after a car and foot chase. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times by eight officers. Walker was unarmed during the shooting, but police said he shot at pursuing cruisers from his car. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Captain Dave Laughlin of the Akron Police Department said it all started when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading north through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers first used tasers and then opened fire in response, striking Walker multiple times and fatally wounding him.

