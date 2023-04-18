Protesters take to streets following Jayland Walker grand jury decision

News 5 journalists have been in Akron providing up-to-date coverage following the grand jury's recent decision not to indict the eight officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

News 5 Anchor Courtney Gousman, has provided the following updates on protests via Twitter:

This is the first demonstrator to show-up outside of the Akron Police Station within 30 minutes of the AG announcement that a grand jury decided not to indict any of the 8 officers responsible for shooting and killing Jayland Walker. pic.twitter.com/wXlXquWPo4 — Courtney Gousman (@CGousman) April 17, 2023

News 5 also witnessed a protester being arrested after kicking and pulling metal barricades apart outside the Akron Police station.

This is the first demonstrator we witnessed being arrested since a grand jury declined to indict any of the 8 officers who shot and killed Jayland Walker. This man kicked and pulled apart metal barricades outside the Akron Police Station & also directed profanities at APD. pic.twitter.com/IFzY7pt8hS — Courtney Gousman (@CGousman) April 17, 2023

News 5's Jordan Vandenberge reports a heavy police presence as protests have begun gathering at Harmon Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard near the church where representatives for the Walker family spoke following the grand jury's decision.

Jayland Walker Protests

The ACLU of Ohio, a nonprofit non-partisan group working to "stop the erosion of civil liberties before it's too late" shared the following tweet reminding protesters of their rights:

Jayland Walker should still be alive today. 🖤



We stand with Jayland’s friends and family and the entire community of Akron on this very difficult day.



To everyone taking to the streets to protest, know your rights. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/E2MeAqA9vb — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) April 17, 2023

Days prior to the decision from the grand jury, businesses and city buildings in Akron were boarded up, and barricades were put in place in case the decision ignited protest.

Walker was shot and killed on June 27, 2022, after a car and foot chase. The 25-year-old was shot more than 40 times by eight officers. Walker was unarmed during the shooting, but police said he shot at pursuing cruisers from his car. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Captain Dave Laughlin of the Akron Police Department said it all started when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading north through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers first used tasers and then opened fire in response, striking Walker multiple times and fatally wounding him.

