Jeep goes airborne and crashes into Akron home, hitting gutter on second story

AKRON, Ohio — The front of an Akron house was heavily damaged on Thursday after a Jeep hit a pole and traveled through the front yard of a home on Hawk Avenue, according to officers at the scene.

A Jeep Trackhawk was traveling southbound on Hawk Avenue from Eastgate when it hit a utility pole and entered the front yard.

The Jeep continued through a front yard and hit a raised driveway and launched into the air, crashing into the second story gutter before it fell through the front porch and onto its roof in the driveway of another house, according to neighbors and police who spoke to News 5's overnight news tracker at the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene outside a home where a Jeep Trackhawk launched into the air and crashed into an Akron house on March 30, 2022.

The residents were inside the home during the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

