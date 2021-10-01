Jury recommends Stanley Ford get life in prison for Akron arson fires that killed 9

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County Court of Common Pleas jury recommended Friday that Stanley Ford, 62, get life in prison for the arson deaths of nine people in Akron in 2016 and 2017.

The jury was considering the death penalty or life in prison. Ford will be sentenced at a later date.

Jurors find an Akron man convicted of 9 arson deaths should spend life in prison without parole. They chose this instead of the death penalty. — Stephanie Warsmith (@SWarsmithABJ) October 1, 2021

He was found guilty last month of killing nine people in separate fires between 2016 and 2017.

Jurors found Ford guilty of 26 of the 29 charges against him, including 22 counts of aggravated murder, as well as aggravated arson and attempted aggravated murder relating to a man who escaped from the first fatal fire.

Ford was found not guilty of prohibitions against companion animals, a charge related to a dog that died in the second fatal fire. The jury also acquitted him of arson and aggravated menacing in a vehicle fire that happened in January 2017 in which no one was injured and an alleged confrontation with a neighbor prior to the vehicle fire.

In April of 2016, Lindell Lewis, 65, and his girlfriend, Gloria Jean Hart, 66, were killed in a fire at their home in the 700 block of Fultz Street in Akron.

In January of 2017, an SUV parked in the driveway of a home on Akron's Russell Avenue was set on fire. No one was injured.

In May of 2017, seven people were killed in a house fire in the 600 block of Fultz Street. The victims were identified at Dennis Huggins, 35, Angela Boggs, 38, and their five children, Cameron Huggins, 1, Alivia Huggins, 3, Kyle Huggins, 5, Daisia Huggins, 6, and Jared Boggs, 14.

Ford maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Editor’s note: A push alert from our app said that Ford will get life in prison. It should have said a jury recommends life in prison.

