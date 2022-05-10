Keep Akron Beautiful announces citywide cleanup day on Saturday, June 4

CLEVELAND — An annual initiative with volunteer participation to clean up Akron will take place in June, the City of Akron announced Tuesday.

The Akron Community Cleanup will happen on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in Akron.

The organization “Keep Akron Beautiful” will be available that day to hand out maps, grabbers and gloves to volunteers. At each check-in location, there will be a community champion including council members and ward residents. Check-in at each location begins at 8:30 a.m.

“Keep Akron Beautiful’s goal is to make Akron a clean, green and beautiful place for everyone to live, work and play. We are so grateful to work with the City of Akron to make this cleanup possible. It is vital for all of us to work together, as a community to resolve Akron’s litter issue and we look forward to seeing you on June 4,” said Jacqui Ricchiuti, Keep Akron Beautiful CEO.

Volunteers who sign up for the cleanup event will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an afternoon in the City of Akron suite at the Akron Rubberducks game on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2:05 p.m. The suite includes 20 tickets for the winner and their family and friends to enjoy.

Akron Community Cleanup Check-in Locations:



Ward 1 check-in: Balch Street Fitness Center

220 S Balch St, Akron, OH 44302

Community Champion: Councilwoman Nancy Holland



Ward 2 check-in: Patterson Community Center

800 Patterson Ave., Akron, OH 44310

Community Champion: Councilman Phil Lombardo



Ward 5 check-in: Mason Park Community Center

700 E Exchange St., Akron, OH 44306

Community Champion: Akron resident Johnnie Hannah



Ward 8 check-in: Northwest Family Recreation Center

1730 Shatto Ave., Akron, OH 44313

Community Champion: Councilman Shammas Malik



Ward 10 check-in: Reservoir Park Community Center

1735 Hillside Terrace, Akron, OH 44305

Community Champion: Councilwoman Sharon Connor

Interested volunteers can sign up here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.