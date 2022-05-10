Watch
Keep Akron Beautiful announces citywide cleanup day on Saturday, June 4

Drew Scofield
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 10, 2022
2022-05-10

CLEVELAND — An annual initiative with volunteer participation to clean up Akron will take place in June, the City of Akron announced Tuesday.

The Akron Community Cleanup will happen on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in Akron.

The organization “Keep Akron Beautiful” will be available that day to hand out maps, grabbers and gloves to volunteers. At each check-in location, there will be a community champion including council members and ward residents. Check-in at each location begins at 8:30 a.m.

“Keep Akron Beautiful’s goal is to make Akron a clean, green and beautiful place for everyone to live, work and play. We are so grateful to work with the City of Akron to make this cleanup possible. It is vital for all of us to work together, as a community to resolve Akron’s litter issue and we look forward to seeing you on June 4,” said Jacqui Ricchiuti, Keep Akron Beautiful CEO.

Volunteers who sign up for the cleanup event will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an afternoon in the City of Akron suite at the Akron Rubberducks game on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2:05 p.m. The suite includes 20 tickets for the winner and their family and friends to enjoy.

Akron Community Cleanup Check-in Locations:

  • Ward 1 check-in: Balch Street Fitness Center
    220 S Balch St, Akron, OH 44302
    Community Champion: Councilwoman Nancy Holland
  • Ward 2 check-in: Patterson Community Center
    800 Patterson Ave., Akron, OH 44310
    Community Champion: Councilman Phil Lombardo
  • Ward 5 check-in: Mason Park Community Center
    700 E Exchange St., Akron, OH 44306
    Community Champion: Akron resident Johnnie Hannah
  • Ward 8 check-in: Northwest Family Recreation Center
    1730 Shatto Ave., Akron, OH 44313
    Community Champion: Councilman Shammas Malik
  • Ward 10 check-in: Reservoir Park Community Center
    1735 Hillside Terrace, Akron, OH 44305
    Community Champion: Councilwoman Sharon Connor

Interested volunteers can sign up here.

