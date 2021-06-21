Knights Arts Challenge offers prize money for best idea to improve arts in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Knights Arts Challenge in Akron returns for its fifth year next month with the goal of “engaging and enriching Akron through arts and culture,” according to a news release from the Knight Foundation.

Starting on July 1 and going through the end of the month, you can submit a 150-word essay that answers the following: What is your best idea for the arts in Akron?

Artists and art organizations are encouraged to apply.

“Since its creation in 2008, the Knight Arts Challenge has funded hundreds of ideas from artists and arts organizations that have helped transform the arts and culture scene in cities, including Akron, where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Challenge winners reflect the diversity of their communities,” the foundation said.

While the challenge has only been in Akron for a short time, it has brought 63 projects to life and awarded $3.3 million in grants, according to the foundation.

“This year, the Knight Arts Challenge is interested in how artists and art organizations are leveraging technology to attract audiences, enhance in-person experiences, document creation, or amplify reach to people who wouldn’t otherwise experience the art. Audio, video, websites, mobile apps, augmented reality and virtual reality are all potential tools,” the foundation said.

Winners of the challenge will be announced in the fall.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.