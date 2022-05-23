KNP Beauty Supply broken into through roof vent on Sunday morning

AKRON, Ohio — KNP Beauty Supply in Akron was broken into through the roof vent on Sunday morning in the 1400 block of S. Arlington Street, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

Around 11:10 a.m., officers responded to the scene where the manager found that an unknown person(s) broke into the store sometime overnight. After evaluating the scene, officers determined the suspect(s) entered the store through the roof vent.

The unknown person(s) stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register and possibly other merchandise, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

