LeBron James and childhood friends bring designer clothing store UNKNWN to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — UNKNWN opened Saturday in Akron on Main Street and will feature its designer clothing brand and exclusive sneakers.

Initially finding its first home in Miami, LeBron James alongside friends Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker created the retail store in 2011.

The three founders grew up playing basketball together in Akron and felt it only made sense and were happy to bring their brand to their hometown.

The grand opening Saturday featured a 500-pair re-release of Nike LeBron 19 or "The Chosen One" and a global launch of Nike LeBron 2 Retro or "Maccabi"

Two-thirds of the founding members of UNKNWN, Kanfer and Walker, planned to host the UNKNWN Fall Classic Baseball Game Sunday at the Summit Lake Community Center in celebration of the grand opening, however, it was canceled due to weather. Find updates on this event here.

The store hours for UNKNWN are Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

