LeBron James Family Foundation launches I PROMISE Housing with 50 affordable apartment units in Akron

AKRON — For years the LeBron James Family Foundation has worked to expand its impact across the Akron community, stemming from the I PROMISE School on Market Street. But the latest venture reaches outside of the classroom and impacts the next generation in the place that influences them the most—at home.

On Thursday, the foundation celebrated the grand opening of the I PROMISE Housing development, in partnership with the East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation​ on Maple Street, with a ribbon cutting and tour of the building.

The 50-unit building features two, three and four-bedroom apartments that all have access to fiber-optic Wi-Fi, in addition to community and fitness rooms. Some units are designed for those with mobility and sensory needs.

But the apartments aren't just hubs to live in—they're new and modern spaces that aim to create safe dwellings in an appealing setting.

"Young people who have a quality place to live are better students and become better citizens in our community," said Dan DeVille, Vice Chair of East Akron​ Neighborhood Development Corporation.​

The project joins the network of I PROMISE and LeBron James Family Foundation resources in the area. House 330—which fills the halls of the former Tangier banquet hall and features resources for students and their families—has spread that impact outside of the classroom as well. I PROMISE Village has provided transitional housing for families as well.

But the I PROMISE Housing development gives families a true, permanent home.

"We understand; we want to put our arms around the community and help however we can, trying to fill in the gaps and be the glue that binds things together," said LJFF's We Are Family Coach, Willie McGee. "They have somewhere where you can call home that's safe, that you can get a good hot meal and have a good rest at the end of the night—it's really what they try to provide here, and I think they hit the mark."

Shannon Shippe, director of Housing for the LeBron James Family Foundation, said the housing units are just another layer of support offered by the foundation and will include all of the resources I PROMISE has to offer. Not to mention creating more meaningful spaces for Akron residents.

"It's surreal because the thought that we were able to bring housing to this neighborhood, you can't even imagine. If you know Akron, you know what this corner was. It was nothing here that we would have thought would be able to support something so big. And now to see it today, see it come to pass, it's indescribable," Shippe said.

Gloria James, LeBron's mother, was in attendance for the ribbon cutting and tours of the units. As she welcomed families who will be moving in, she shared a message her son says often.

"LeBron always says leave a place better than when you found it. This is a way of not only doing that but inspiring all of our families and everyone to do the same," James said. "Today, we say welcome home."

So far, about 17 families have been approved for the I PROMISE Housing apartments. Applications are still being accepted to families in need who meet the criteria for the affordable housing units. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

