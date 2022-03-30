LeBron James Foundation previews House 330, a multi-use facility for families and the community

AKRON, Ohio — The calendar prompted celebration in Summit County. It's 3-30 day, which also coincides with the area code there.

In Akron, the Lebron James Foundation tapped into the hype Wednesday to show off its House Three Thirty.

"He's been around the country and now he's giving it back to Akron, Ohio," said James T. Phillips-Crumbley, Akron resident.

From hosting concerts to creating community connection, the foundation is breathing new life into a recently shuttered Akron landmark known for entertainment.

"Back in the day, I know this was one of the ten highest revenue-generating event centers in our country," said Michele Campbell, Executive Director, LeBron James Family Foundation.

The site, formally Tangier restaurant, is currently being transformed into a multi-use facility that will provide resources for I Promise students, their families and the entire community.

"Remodeling it and making it for the kids that need it, is what we need around here," said Steven Reed, Akron resident.

There was a party atmosphere outside the facility as the doors opened to give the community, along with LeBron's uncle, Curtis, an early sneak peek at the changes.

"He comes straight from the heart. Everything he does is from the heart. He don't do it for show or to talk about it," said Curtis James.

There will be job training on-site, giving skilled, underrepresented workers in the neighborhood access to career opportunities.

"It's a way for us to open our doors to our community, and make this a destination in Akron, in our hometown," said Campbell.

The 60,000 square foot building will also provide dedicated space for people to tackle their finances and host important conversations about societal issues – all while providing an opportunity for a little fun.

"We want to have a wedding going on there, hundreds of people in the sports bar, a group downstairs in the museum," said Campbell.

The team at House Three Thirty is trying to integrate old memories of the space as they create new experiences on Market Street.

"Something going on in the taco shop, someone singing in the cabaret, we've got students, family members hanging out having a coffee, someone's running in to get the ATM, we want all that going on here," said Campbell.

In the basement of House Three Thirty there will be a museum showcasing LeBron's story, starting from his childhood in public housing in the Spring Hill neighborhood to his professional career.

The ticketed attraction will house the NBA star's personal and sports memorabilia.

