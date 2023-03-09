LeBron James' House Three Thirty to feature community-staffed Starbucks in new collaboration

AKRON, Ohio — The LeBron James Family Foundation is gearing up for the opening of House Three Thirty, a community hub that has launched at the site of the former Tangier on West Market Street, and on Thursday, a collaboration with Starbucks has added a new layer to the space and a new resource for the community set to benefit from project.

Partnering with Starbucks Coffee Company, House Three Thirty will feature a community store that will have a family sitting area and season patio for gathering.

A coffee shop alone is an important addition for a community-based space, but it's how the store will operate that makes it so unique.

The LeBron James Family Foundation's Starbucks inside House Three Thirty will be staffed by I PROMISE students, parents, teachers and other family and community members to provide them with gainful employment and job experience.

“The vision for House Three Thirty is to serve our families’ need for more work experience and hands-on job training. That extends to every single facet of the expansive space, including this one-of-a-kind Starbucks location,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, in a news release. “We’re so thankful to Starbucks for trusting us to help rewrite the handbook on what job training looks like and how we can employ people for their futures. What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, 'be best' service, a warm and welcoming environment and a community model that we believe can change the world.”

All proceeds of sales at the Starbucks location will go back to the LeBron James Family Foundation to help the organization continue expanding its reach and impact on the Akron community.

One hope for the store is that it can hep provide a pathway for students and families who are working to obtain their degrees and GEDs, parents looking for higher paying jobs, and all employees to expand their work experience as they set their sights on a promising future.

Sources familiar with the program say training at the House Three Thirty Starbucks is underway.

The location is set to open on March 30, which coincides with 330 Day in Akron and House Three Thirty's official opening.

