LeBron James Jr. to compete in basketball showcase at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., son of Akron native LeBron James, will take the court at his dad's old stomping grounds during a basketball showcase coming to Akron in July, an event that will also feature two other top recruits from Northeast Ohio.

The Battle Basketball Showcase, which showcases elite high school Amateur Athletic Union teams, will take place at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Team Strive For Greatness, which was created by LeBron James, will be the featured team, led by Bronny, a five-star prospect, and UCLA commit Amari Bailey.

During the three-day showcase, teams from across the Midwest with popular recruits including Bronny James, Isaac McNeely, Sencire Harris, Gabe Cupps and Josiah Harris, will go head-to-head.

Sencire and Josiah will represent Northeast Ohio in the basketball showcase. Sencire, a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary, is a four-star recruit from Akron who has received offers from Maryland, Illinois, Xavier and Hampton University.

Josiah, a Richmond Heights junior and four-star recruit, received offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Xavier and Cincinnati, among others, but recently committed to West Virginia University.

The showcase in Akron will be presented by former Cavalier and three-time NBA champion Danny Green.

“I started my professional career in Cleveland, so it’s awesome to be able to come back and put on an event like this for Northeast Ohio kids,” Green said.

The three day basketball showcase at St. Vincent-St. Mary will run from July 2-4.

Tickets are on sale now for $25. To learn more click here.

Below is the full schedule of games:

Day 1

3:00pm Game 1: Midwest BBC (OH) vs C2K Elite (OH) 17U

4:30pm Game 2: Strive For Greatness (CA) vs All Ohio Red (OH) 15U

6:00pm Game 3: C2K Elite (OH) vs Wildcat Select (OH) 17U

7:30pm Game 4: Midwest BBC (OH) vs Strive For Greatness (CA) 17U

Day 2

12:00pm Game 1: Wildcat Select (OH) vs Midwest BBC (OH) 17U

1:30pm Game 2: Strive For Greatness (CA) vs C2K Elite (OH) 17U

3:00pm Game 3: C2K Elite (OH) vs All Ohio Red (OH) 15U

4:30pm Game 4: Wildcat Select (OH) vs Strive For Greatness (CA) 15U

6:00pm Game 5: Wildcat Select (OH) vs Strive For Greatness (CA) 17U

Day 3

10:00am Game 1: All Ohio Red (OH) vs Wildcat Select (OH) 17U

11:30am Game 2: C2K Elite (OH) vs Strive For Greatness (CA) 15U

1:00pm Game 3: All Ohio Red (OH) vs Strive For Greatness (CA) 17U

