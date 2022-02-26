LeBron James museum to be constructed at House Three Thirty in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The legacy of LeBron James will forever be felt in Akron with all of the contributions he has made to the city over the course of his ongoing NBA career, but soon, his legacy will be on visual display in a museum being constructed at the House Three Thirty.

Partnering with Upper Deck, the LeBron James Family Foundation has started the construction of The LeBron James Museum inside of the House Three Thirty, a community hub that has launched at the site of the former Tangier on West Market Street.

LeBron James Family Foundation Pre-construction image of some of the area planned for The LeBron James Museum.

With a space inside of the House Three Thirty planned out, construction of The LeBron James Museum is expected to be completed in 2023.

The LeBron James Family Foundation said that when the museum opens, it will be a ticketed experience for the public with proceeds going back to the foundation's programming for students at the I PROMISE School and their families.

