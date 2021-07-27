Akron 'Space Jam' mural featuring LeBron James defaced

AKRON, Ohio — A “Space Jam” mural featuring LeBron James in Akron was defaced with a red clown nose, along with the words “LA FLOP," Monday.

The mural, located on the front of a West Market Street business, was created by Akron artist Chardae Slater who posted a video of the vandalism done to her artwork on Monday.

“First thing I’m going to say is this will not stop me!! I saw what happened to my mural and whoever did it should think about this.. why would you even take time out of your day to go f*** up what someone else did for the community?"

The "Space Jam" mural was Slater's first-ever mural—one that got the attention of James' entertainment production company, The SpringHill.

Early in July, she posted several photos of the completed mural and voiced her appreciation for the opportunity to give the City of Akron some art to the hometown star.

