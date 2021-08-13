Longtime sports fan turns dream into reality with second annual Fantasy Football Expo in Canton this weekend

CANTON, Ohio — Attention all fantasy football fans: The City of Canton is hosting a fantasy football expo at the DoubleTree Hilton. The event will feature the 50 top fantasy football experts from around the country.

This is the second fantasy expo produced by Big Guy Fantasy Sports and organized by Bob Lung, an area resident who has been playing fantasy football since 1985.

Lung has worked with the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Enshrinement Week and wanted something fantasy football-related to coincided with the week.

“I see how they've [Pro Football Hall of Fame] made their weekend from a two day event into this four or five day massive event and call it football's greatest weekend. So my goal was to create fantasy football's greatest weekend in Canton, Ohio the week after,” Lung said.

The first expo was held in 2019 with about attendees. Lung called it a “nice” start and said when he announced in March that it was going to be held in August, he never expected the reaction.

“I did not imagine the amount of people that were going to come. I thought if I doubled into 150, I was going to be happy. We're going to be, but we're over 450 people for this weekend,” he said.

His goal is to host the expo every year.

“I couldn't be happier because it brings together my two favorite communities where I live in Canton, Ohio, and have my whole life in the fantasy football community that I've been a part of for twenty years. These guys and girls are all my friends.”

Fantasy football experts will share their knowledge through presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

"Our community now can finally have some face-to-face interaction with people live. And I think it's great and we're going to stay safe and everything's going to be under protocols and all that kind of stuff. But looking forward to everybody coming down for it," he said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include seminars, mock drafts and panel discussions.

The 2021 Fantasy Football Expo will be held at the DoubleTree hotel in Canton, located at 320 Market Avenue.

Click here for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.