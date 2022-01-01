Male firing gun shot by Canton police officer

CANTON, Ohio — A male firing a gun in Canton early New Year's Day was shot by a responding police officer, according to the Canton Police Department.

Around 12:06 a.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of 10th Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, an officer confronted a male believed to be involved in the incident. The male then began shooting a firearm. Police did not say if the male was shooting at the officer or other people.

Canton police said the responding officer feared for his safety and fired his duty weapon at the male, striking him.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital by Canton Fire paramedics. His condition is unknown.

Body camera and firearms have been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is now handling the investigation.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, as is common procedure, police said.

