Man and woman killed within hours of each other in two separate shootings in Akron Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot and killed within hours of each other in Akron Sunday night.

Hawkins Plaza

The first shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. at Hawkins Plaza, located at 1525 S. Hawkins Avenue.

Officers said they received several calls of a large crowd and people doing donuts in the plaza area.

Reports to police estimated that there were up to 100 people or more, as well as over 50 cars, some of which were said to be involved in drag racing in the parking lot.

Police said moments later, officers heard gunshots and saw the large crowd disperse.

A 23-year-old male was shot at the plaza and was driven to Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries at 9:58 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy who was also shot was dropped off at the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined that an unknown person or persons fired multiple shots that injured the teen and killed the man.

West Thornton Street

At approximately 11:56 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of West Thornton Street for a shooting.

The victim, identified as a 20-year-old female, was found on the ground near the back porch with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m. on Monday.

Police also found a 21-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male victim was conscious and breathing and later told officers he shot himself.

Firearms and other evidence were found at the scene, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said once positive identification has been made in both cases, an update will be given.

