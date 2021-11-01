Man arrested after allegedly running over Akron police officer

AKRON, Ohio — A man was arrested after he allegedly ran off over an Akron police officer during a physical struggle at an auto repair shop in Akron Saturday.

An officer responded at approximately 12:05 a.m. to stop a man, later identified as James Workman, 47, who was allegedly underneath a vehicle, tampering with it, at D&K Auto Repair located in the 1200 block of East Archwoood Avenue.

There was a female, later identified as a protected party of a protection order, with Workman at the repair shop, according to police.

When the officer, identified as a 3-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, first approached Workman, a struggle ensued.

Workman jumped back into his vehicle, a Jeep Patriot, and accelerated backwards, knocking down the officer. Workman continued to accelerate backwards and ran over the officer’s legs, police said.

The injured officer was transported with minor injuries to the hospital, where he was released hours later and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the department.

Workman fled the scene after allegedly hitting the officer. Other officers responded and pursued Workman, at which point he jumped out of the moving vehicle in the area of East Wilbeth Road and Hammel Street and fled on foot.

He was arrested minutes later in the 600 block of East Wilbeth Road. Workman had minor injuries. He was booked into the Summit County Jail after he received treatment at a nearby hospital.

Workman is charged with felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business and violation of a protection order, police said.

