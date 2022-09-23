Man arrested by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting pregnant woman

AKRON, Ohio — A man wanted by Akron Police was arrested on Thursday by US Marshals for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant woman.

According to police, the 21-year-old man shot and killed 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris, who was expecting a baby at the time.

On April 14, there was a shootout between two groups of people on Rockaway Street in Akron where at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired, marshals said.

Marshals said Harris was inside of a vehicle that was riding by at the time of the shootout and was fatally struck in the head.

“Outstanding investigative work by the Akron Police Department solved this senseless and tragic act of gun violence. Today, our task force took a violent man off the street and hopefully brought the family of Teyaurra Harris, one step closer to the justice they deserve," said US Marshal Pete Elliott.

