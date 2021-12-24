Man charged with assault for shooting that injured 1-year-old child, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 29-year-old man from Cleveland has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 1-year-old child.

According to Akron police, the man is charged with felonious assault, negligent assault, receiving stolen property and discharging firearms.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers were notified about the incident after the mother brought the child to the hospital Friday morning.

"The boyfriend of the child’s mother accidentally discharged his handgun, striking himself in the hand. The bullet then struck the child in the side. It is unclear at this time why the mother did not immediately seek medical treatment for the child," police said.

The child's injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

"Children’s Services were given emergency custody of the child, as well a sibling of the child," police said.

The 29-year-old was transported to Summit County Jail following his arrest.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.