Man delivering food in Akron struck in head by stray bullet; police seeking information

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man who was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Nadia Court early Wednesday morning following a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police discovered that several parked cars and an apartment building had been hit by gunfire.

Police were later notified that a 19-year-old man was dropped off at Summa Health Akron City Hospital after having been shot. Authorities learned the man was dropping off food when he heard gunshots nearby and then was struck by a random bullet. The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting give them a call at 330-375-2490. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be anonymous.

