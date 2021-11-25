Man dies after being pulled from Akron house fire on Sevilla Avenue early Thanksgiving

AKRON, Ohio — A man has died after he was pulled from a burning home on Sevilla Avenue in Akron early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Akron Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a two-story, single-family home in the 1200 block of Sevilla Avenue with flames shooting out of the back of the house.

Firefighters forced their way into the home where the fire had reached the attic.

Joe McGee. Scene of a fatal house fire on Sevilla Avenue.

EMS transported one male to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The State Fire Marshall is on the scene investigating.

