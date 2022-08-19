Man dies after being shot in Akron; shooter tells police he was trying to steal his motorcycle

AKRON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning at the intersection of Russell Avenue and Boulevard Street in Akron, according to police.

Akron Police responded to a call from a 21-year-old male who stated that he shot the man after he attempted to take his motorcycle.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Summit County Medical Examiner. The subject's name will be shared once a positive identification and family notification have been made.

The 21-year-old male shooter was detained and taken in for questioning, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation. Akron Police encourage anyone with information to call 330-375-2490.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.