Man fatally shot by Akron police identified as 39-year-old man from Cincinnati

A 39-year-old man from Cincinnati has been identified as the suspect shot by Akron police on Monday morning.

According to the Summit County medical examiner, the man has been identified as Marcus Smith.

What happened?

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the Summit Lake neighborhood on Ira Avenue near Lakeshore Boulevard.

Just moments prior, officers spotted a stolen Toyota Camry near Kenmore and Lakeshore boulevards, and a short pursuit occurred, police said.

RELATED: Akron Police: Officers fatally shot suspect in stolen car who fired at them

According to Akron Police Sgt. Utomhin Okoh, officers tried to stop the white Toyota.

"Several rounds were fired at them. They returned fire, striking the individual at least once. The officers did attempt to perform life-saving measures," Okoh said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Okoh said. The man later died from his injuries.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while Ohio BCI investigates the shooting.

"Anytime something like this happens, it's tragic for both sides, the officers and the individual," Okoh said.

The investigation results will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation, which could take several weeks to a few months.

The Office of Profession Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate investigation. The outcome of that investigation will be given to the police chief and the Akron police auditor.