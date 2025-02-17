Akron Police: Officers fatally shot suspect in stolen car who fired at them

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police officers fatally shot a man on Monday morning after they were fired upon during a traffic stop involving a stolen car.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the Summit Lake neighborhood near Ira Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard. Just moments prior, officers spotted a Camry near Kenmore and Lakeshore boulevards, and a short pursuit occurred.

According to Akron Police Sgt. Utomhin Okoh, officers tried to stop a white Toyota Camry they believed was stolen.

"Several rounds were fired at them. They returned fire, striking the individual at least once. The officers did attempt to perform life-saving measures," Okoh said.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Okoh said. The man later died from his injuries.

One witness told News 5 he heard 20-30 gunshots.

"I knew something was going on. I heard the shots. I didn't know if somebody was goofing around or what, but I heard some different shots, and then I heard the police so I knew something was happening, and then, there was a final round of shots and that was it," said Robert Patterson.

A nearby resident went to the scene to find out if it was a family member who was shot.

"It's very scary because it's a crowded neighborhood right here, right now, and anybody could have been hit by a stray bullet at any time," said resident Randol Smith. "I just came down here to kind of see what's going on to make sure it was him or not."

No officers were injured, according to police.

Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while Ohio BCI investigates the shooting.

"Anytime something like this happens, it's tragic for both sides, the officers and the individual," Okoh said.

The investigation results will be turned over to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for review before being submitted to the Summit County Grand Jury for evaluation, which could take several weeks to a few months.

The Office of Profession Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate investigation. The outcome of that investigation will be given to the police chief and the Akron police auditor.

Fraternal Order of Police Akron Lodge No. 7 issued the following statement: