Man found shot to death in vehicle in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man who was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 400 block of Noble Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:45 p.m. and found the man unresponsive in a vehicle. He had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's name hasn't been released.

Police found multiple shell casings nearby as well as other evidence. No suspects have been arrested.

"The investigation is in the early stages, and detectives are working diligently to identify the person or persons responsible for this senseless tragedy," police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be anonymous.

