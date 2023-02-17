Man gets life in prison for murder of 15-year-old in 2022 shooting

A 20-year-old man will potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a teenager last year, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office,

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien handed down a sentence of 21-years-to-life in prison to the defendant, D'Lawrence Scott, of Barberton Friday morning. He will be eligible for parole after 21 years.

Scott was charged with two counts of murder, improper discharging a firearm at a habitation and felonious assault.

Scott was found guilty on Feb. 6 of the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Davis, who was his girlfriend's brother.

According to authorities, in May of last year, Scott got into an argument with his pregnant girlfriend at her grandmother's home, but Jerry and a neighbor intervened in the fight. While this was happening, Scott's father arrived to pick him and his two children up. Scott took the kids outside, put them in the car and then went back into the house and shot Jerry. After the shooting, Scott and his father fled the scene. They were located in Cleveland two days later.

Scott's father pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction justice and was sentenced to two years probation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.