Man killed in shooting on Brittain Road in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting that occurred in Akron Monday afternoon, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers received numerous calls about a shooting that had occurred in the 1600 block of Brittain Road.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds behind a nearby residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Preliminary information indicates there was an altercation and the man was shot by an unknown individual who fled the scene.

Police said the name of the man is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

