Man pleads guilty to murder for death of Akron MMA fighter

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that Christopher Blouir, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder of Akron MMA fighter Isaiah Chapman last year.

According to the prosecutor's office, Blouir pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities say Blouir fatally shot Chapman outside a home on Reed Avenue in Akron on April 7, 2020.

According to MMAMania.com, Chapman began his amateur career in 2010 and was a professional fighter for eight years.

Blouir will be sentenced on June 25.

