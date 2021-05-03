Man shot and killed inside vehicle near Akron intersection Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old male was shot and killed in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood Sunday, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded at around 4:55 p.m. to the area of East Market Street and Buchtel Avenue for a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital where he died at around 5:37 p.m.

Additional information will be released once a positive identification has been made.

Investigators are working to identify the person or persons involved, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490

