Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron; nearby house also struck by bullets, police say

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Frase and Eastwood avenues.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was stopped at the intersection when a white SUV pulled up behind him and its driver started honking at him and told him to hurry up.

Police said the 36-year-old and the SUV's driver "exchanged some words" and the other driver then pulled up in front of him and opened fire. The 36-year-old's vehicle was hit multiple times by bullets. A house in the 700 block of Frase Avenue, about a quarter mile south of the intersection, was also struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A specific description of the shooter wasn't provided. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStopers at 330-375-2Tip.

