Mark your calendars: 64th annual Stan Hywet Father's Day Car show hits Akron on June 19

AKRON, Ohio — If you're looking for something unique and memorable to do to celebrate Father's Day next month, then it's time to head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens on June 19 for the 64th Annual Father's Day Car Show.

The car show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature hundreds of cars and motorcycles going back a century. The highlight this year is a display of the "most significant Lincoln models of the past century," and will include the oldest model Lincoln car still around today.

Included in the price of admission is access to the manor house and the gardens. You'll also be able to access the playgarden, homes of nature and the Corbin Conservatory. Make sure to bring an appetite too. On site food vendors from The Winking Lizard, Molly's Cafe and Kona Ice will be available to purchase some sweet treats and lunch from.

You'll also be treated to some live music, courtesy of The AirChiefs, a Cleveland rock and roll band who will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on stage.

There's a few things to keep in mind when planning your visit:

First, tickets will not be sold on site. You'll have to purchase tickets in advance at stanhywet.org or over the phone by calling 330-315-3287. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $8 for children between the ages 3-17. Kids under 2 get in for free.

Second, you can't park at the manor house. Parking will be at the Firestone Community Learning Center, 470 Castle Boulevard and at Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron Peninsula Road. But don't worry, you won't have to walk to the event. There will be free shuttle service available to take you to and from the car show.

And if you can't wait to check out this year's show, News 5 was at last year's event. You can watch it in the player below to keep your motor running until next month.

63rd annual Father's Day Car Show at Akron's historic Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens draws in hundreds

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.