Masked men use stolen Kia as battering ram, drive into gun shop and abscond with numerous firearms

D&amp;D Precision
Posted at 9:52 PM, Apr 26, 2023
Canal Fulton Police are investigating after four masked men drove a stolen car through a gun shop early Tuesday morning.

It happened at D&D Precision just after 4 a.m.

According to police, the group drove a Kia Soul through the front door of the business, went inside, grabbed a bunch of firearms and then left two minutes later in a different vehicle.

Police said the Kia had been stolen from someone's home earlier that morning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Canal Fulton detectives.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 330-854-2211.

