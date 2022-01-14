Meijer hiring 300 people to fill positions at its new Canton location opening in May

CANTON, Ohio — Meijer, the Michigan-based retailer that operates 258 supercenter stores in six states, including Ohio, announced it expects to hire 300 people to fill positions at its Canton store set to open in May.

The 155,000-square-foot Meijer supercenter will open later this spring as construction continues at the store, located at 4866 Fulton Drive NW in Canton.

Meijer is seeking part-time and full-time candidates. The positions available include clerks and cake decorators to customers service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement and flexible scheduling. Meijer offers a 401k plan, health insurance options and career advancement opportunities.

Candidates can begin to apply now. Meijer said it will screen applicants within the next few weeks. Selected candidates will be invited to interview in mid-February.

Click here to apply.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.