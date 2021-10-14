Meijer to serve as anchor for Carnation City Mall redevelopment in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer is expected to move into a spot at Carnation City Mall, a once thriving retail center in Alliance.

Alliance City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to consider an ordinance that would transfer a portion of city-owned land to Fairmount Properties, the Cleveland-based developer that wants to revive the mall property in exchange for another property.

According to the Canton Repository, the city intends to place Carnation City Mall, located at 2500 West State Street, into a tax incremental financing program that would exempt property owners from 100% of real property taxes for 30 years.

Many of the tenants have left the mall, which opened in 1983. The shopping center has been in decline.

City Director of Planning and Development Joe Mazzola told the Canton Repository that Meijer would be a “significant addition” to the city’s business sector.

Mayor Alan Andreani said the city continues to move forward with the redevelopment plan, but notes that there is no set timeline for when it will close on the property.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.