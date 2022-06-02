Mom arrested after 2 children die in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron mom has been arrested after two children died in a house fire last month.

The fire happened on May 23 at a home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue.

Fatumata Jabateh, 8, and Abou Jabateh, 10, were found unresponsive in the home and transported in critical condition to the hospital. They later died from their injuries, the fire department said.

Fire crews said no parents or guardians were at the home at the time of the fire.

The children's mother, 33-year-old Masiame Donzo, was arrested on Tuesday.

She's been charged with endangering children and reckless homicide.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

