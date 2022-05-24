2 people die in Akron house fire on 7th Avenue

AKRON, Ohio — Two residents were killed in a fire at an Akron home on 7th Avenue Monday night, according to a news release from the Akron Fire Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m., crews responded to the 1200 block of 7th Avenue for calls of black smoke coming from the windows.

When crews arrived to the home, black smoke was coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story home.

Two individuals were taken from the home and transported in critical condition to the hospital. They later died from their injuries, the fire department said.

The medical examiner is investigating their deaths and their names were withheld Tuesday morning pending family notification.

The American Red Cross and Victim’s Assistance were contacted to support the remaining displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

