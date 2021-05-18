Mother charged with murder in beating death of her 18-month-old son inside Canton home

CANTON, Ohio — A woman found walking naked in Canton Monday was later arrested and charged with the murder of her 18-month-old son after she told police he was killed inside her home, according to Chief Jack Angelo of the Canton Police Department.

Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, of Canton, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, according to a news release from Canton police.

On Monday at about 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Maple Avenue NE for an indecent exposure call. Officers located a woman, later identified as Guarendi-Walker, walking nude on the sidewalk.

Walker told officers her son had been murdered at a home on Maple Avenue.

Officers responded to the home and entered through an unlocked window where they found the 18-month-old victim, Kevin Walker Jr., beneath several large pieces of furniture.

The child was unconscious with apparent severe head and body trauma. He was pronounced dead at Mercy Medical Center.

Police believe this was a domestic-related incident where Walker assaulted her child with several pieces of furniture.

Kevin Walker, 29, of Canton, was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

