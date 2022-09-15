Mother with 7-year-old child arrested after threatening Akron McDonald’s employee with gun, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old woman was arrested in Akron Thursday after threatening a McDonald’s drive-thru employee with a gun while she had her 7-year-old child with her, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the McDonald’s in the 200 block of East Exchange Street, according to a report from Akron Police. When they arrived, an employee told them the woman approached the drive-thru on foot and become confrontational during an exchange.

The woman brandished a handgun, racked the slide and threatened the worker before leaving on foot, the report states. Police reported that she had her 7-year-old child with her at the time of the incident.

Officers found the woman about a block away, placed her under arrest and recovered a handgun during a search, police said.

The woman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated menacing and weapons under disability.

The child was placed into Summit County Children’s Services custody.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.