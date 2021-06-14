Motorcyclist and driver of SUV killed in crash on Brown Street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two people were killed following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Brown Street in Akron Saturday, according to the Akron Police Department.

At about 2:25 a.m., a 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Brown Street, approaching the intersection of East Waterloo Road. A 2004 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on East Waterloo Road, approaching the intersection of Brown Street, when the Nissan entered the intersection and made a left turn onto East Waterloo Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man, attempted to stop but struck the Nissan, causing him to be ejected off the bike, thrown under the Nissan and killed on impact.

The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old woman, was killed on impact. The passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was injured and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts, police said.

The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet but did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol impairment played a role in the crash. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.