Murdered woman's family disturbed by suspect's Facebook post

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Four days after the murder of 29-year-old Morgan Fox, Jason McDermitt wrote a lengthy tribute to the young mother on his public Facebook Page.

He shared a picture of Morgan, along with a hashtag (#JusticeforMorganAshlye), and addressed the post to "Foxy."

"I wish I had time to list all the ways you have impacted my life, but the list would be so long we'd never make it to the end. You were the friend where if I was having a bad day, I knew I could always come talk to you..."

Towards the end of the post, he wrote, "It's so strange not having you around to talk to and this has left a giant hole in my heart..."

Three days later, Stark County detectives, armed with an arrest warrant, showed up at an address on Whipple Avenue SW in Canton and took McDermitt, 29, into custody for the killing.

He's charged with aggravated murder and is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Fox's stepsister, Megan Barrett, said she didn't know anything about McDermitt until he was arrested, but she said she's deeply disturbed by the creepy post if, in fact, he's responsible for the murder.

"I think, a really sick person, somebody who's really messed up in the head and likes to see people in pain," she said.

Barrett also believes McDermitt showed up at a vigil for Fox outside of her home two nights after the murder. Pictures of flowers and candles at the vigil site appear on his Facebook page.

In the early morning hours of October 28, Fox walked out of her home on Frazer Avenue in Plain Township, planning to head to FedEx ground in North Canton where she worked as an operations manager.

However, as she entered her SUV parked in her driveway, she was shot in the head and killed. Fox's boyfriend called 911 after he came home from work and found her body in the vehicle.

FedEx confirmed McDermitt was also an employee.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our team member, Morgan Fox. In the wake of this tragic event, FedEx ground is cooperating fully with law enforcement throughout their investigation."

Investigators with the Stark County Sheriff's department are not aware of any relationship between Fox and McDermitt aside from being co-workers.

Major C.J. Stantz said the investigation remains active and declined to make any other comment about the case.

Barrett said her sister had a kind heart and was very generous. Fox loved animals, but nothing was more important to her than her 8-year-old daughter.

"What she cared about most in the world was her daughter and they did everything together. She did everything for her," Barrett said.

Barrett stressed she wants people to remember Fox for her kindness and as a loving mother. Fox also leaves behind her parents and 12 siblings from a blended family. Barrett said family gatherings will never be the same.

"I don't want people to forget about her," she said. "I want people to remember her for the good person that she was."

