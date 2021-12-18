Nearly 750 runners participate in 9th annual Selfless Elf 5k to help Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly 750 runners braved the rain to give back and help the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank by participating in the ninth annual Selfless Elf 5k early Saturday morning.

Runners dressed up in festive gear—some as elves, others as different holiday characters like The Grinch and Ciny Lou Who.

Over their gear, runners wore the iconic stripped elf socks, which vary each year the race is held.

The course started and ended at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's main campus, and along the 3.1 mile course carolers and photos opportunities were there to keep the runners and walkers entertained.

Macy McAdams, 22, of Medina, was the overall top female runner while Aaron Dutt, 18, of Cuyahoga Falls, was the top overall male runner. Robert Mcintyre of Akron was named the VIP Elf, raising $1,125 dollars for the foodbank.

Also back for his ninth race was 80-year-old Pete Fickert, who told the foodbank he's inspired to run the race by his memories of being evacuated from Croatia due to war and waiting for the Red Cross to deliver powdered mile and cheese to the refugee camp he and his family were in.

“I know what it means to be hungry; that’s why I support the Foodbank,” Fickert told the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Pete Fickert, 80, of Akron has participated in all nine races.

The money raised via the Selfless Elf 5k will help the foodbank distribute the equivalent of thousands of meals to 580 pantries, hot meal sites, shelters and children and senior programs across eight Ohio counties.

“We’re so grateful for the many families and friends with us here today. Last year, though we had faithful Foodbank supporters run the race virtually, the spirit of the event and of this special time of year couldn’t be felt through social media,” said Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Foodbank. “It feels great to gather with friends dedicated to the mission of the Foodbank once again. It’s because of their support of our hunger-relief efforts that we can help families find joy over a special meal this holiday season.”

