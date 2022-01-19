Need a prom dress? Here's how local students in the Akron-area can get one for free

AKRON, Ohio — A volunteer organization in the Akron-area is working to make a difference for high school students who will be in need of a prom dress later this school year by offering more than 1,000 dresses to pick one from for free.

It's made possible by Altrusa International of Akron. It's a volunteer organization that has been helping "prom dreams come true" since 2001, according to Akron Public Schools. More than 1,900 girls have been given free prom dresses.

This year, on March 12, the organization will hold the Princess Night Project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kohl Family YMCA, 4777 E. Market St., Akron.

"No recommendation or qualification is needed. Any girl who attends can choose from more than 1000 gowns hanging by size on the many racks. Altrusa asks only for the name of the girl’s school and how she heard about Princess Night Project," the district said.

How it works

The individual needing a dress will be paired with a "personal shopper" aide at the event to help them find a dress they like. And if someone finds their ideal dress but it doesn't fit—seamstresses will be available for minor alternations.

And a prom dress isn't complete without the accessories to match. Don't worry though, there will be plenty of shoes, purses, wraps and jewelry to complete a perfect look.

Anyone attending the event will be required to wear a mask.

How you can help

Want to make sure everyone has their perfect Princess Night?

You can donate new or gentle used dresses and accessories. Call Linda at 330-338-3378, Alice at 330-606-5164 or Margaret at 440-529-8688 to find out where you can drop those items off.

You can also drop off donations at the event site on March 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Donations will be tax-deductible.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.