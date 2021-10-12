New Amazon fulfillment center in Canton to bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County

CANTON, Ohio — A new Amazon fulfillment center in Canton is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to Stark County, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

The center, which will be located at 3550 Columbus Road, will open in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to the City of Canton," said Thomas M. Bernabei, mayor of Canton. "We are excited for the many jobs this project will bring, including long term employment for the company and construction jobs for local companies and unions during the very large construction phase. This is the single largest employer we have brought to the City of Canton in many decades. We look forward to a strong and lasting relationship with Amazon for years to come.”

The average pay for the 1,000 new jobs will be $18 per hour with health benefits, paid time off and up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave.

“Amazon has been a strong partner in Ohio, investing billions in cloud data centers, advanced distribution facilities, air service infrastructure, and more while creating over 41,000 jobs that provide healthcare and tuition assistance,” said DeWine. “We look forward to working with Amazon as it continues to demonstrate its confidence in Ohio’s value proposition, premier location, and outstanding talent.”

Between 2010 and 2020, Amazon has created more than 41,000 jobs in Ohio. In the Northeast Ohio region specifically, more than 5,000 jobs have been created, according to the news release.

Fulfillment centers have been established in North Randall, Euclid and Akron.

“We’re excited to be expanding our network to better serve our customers in Northeast Ohio,” said Travis Dorion, regional director of operations at Amazon. “We’re grateful for the continued support we’ve received from state and local leaders as we bring 1,000 good jobs to Canton and contribute to the community through sustainability initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.”

