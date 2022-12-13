New traffic patterns in Akron: highway ramps close as others reopen

AKRON, Ohio — According to an article from News 5 partner, the Akron Beacon Journal, the Central Interchange project, also known as the Akron Beltway improvements continues with major changes ahead this week.

A new traffic pattern will again be established beginning Wednesday as ramps to and from Interstate 76 close through late 2024.

The ramp from I-76 East to I-77 South at the Central Interchange, the ramp from I-76 East to the Kenmore Leg north and the ramp from the Kenmore Leg north to I-76 East will all close Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has detailed the closures and their detours here on their site.

With the closing of the ramps above, other ramps have reopened after being closed for most of the year. The ramps from I-77 North and Route 8 South to I-76 West, Wilbeth Road to I-77 North, I-277/U.S. 224 eastbound and westbound to I-77 North are all now open.

The project that started in the summer of 2021 is the largest highway project in the area's history. The $160 million Central Interchange project will result in a repaved highway, reconfigured ramps and added lanes to Route 8 and I-77, among other changes, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

