Norwayne High School baseball player recovering after collapsing due to dehydration Monday

CRESTON, Ohio — A high school baseball player is doing well Wednesday night after some scary moments during practice on Monday.

The 15-year-old boy was doing some conditioning work inside the Norwayne High School football stadium when he collapsed and briefly went unconscious on the track.

The athletic director and a coach jumped into action. CPR was performed and the boy was quickly revived.

His parents said this was not a cardiac arrest situation. Rather, the teen collapsed due to dehydration issues.

The fire chief praised the school's quick response.

"I can't speak highly enough about Norwayne's response plan,” said Brandon Smith with Canaan Township Fire. “They were quick. They knew exactly what they were supposed to do. Our crews got there. They worked great with our crews. We work with them as frequently as we can anyway and they just assimilated right into our system, and yet again, can't speak highly enough."

The boy's father said he hopes what happened reminds athletes, parents and coaches about the importance of staying hydrated and electrolytes.