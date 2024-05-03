Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Officers help save life of 15-year-old girl shot in Akron

Crime tape
File Image
Crime tape
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 10:47:53-04

Akron Police officers helped save the life of a 15-year-old girl Thursday night after they responded to an apartment complex and found she had been shot multiple times.

The shooting happened at Joy Park Homes around 6 p.m.

According to the department, responding officers found the girl down on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers applied a tourniquet and administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital.

The girl's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"While the exact circumstances surrounding the senseless shooting are unknown, detectives believe an altercation occurred moments before the shooting," Akron Police said. "Investigators are sorting through the information and evidence as they work diligently to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the incident."

The department is asking anyone with information about what happened to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" along with the tip to 274637.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through