Officers help save life of 15-year-old girl shot in Akron

Akron Police officers helped save the life of a 15-year-old girl Thursday night after they responded to an apartment complex and found she had been shot multiple times.

The shooting happened at Joy Park Homes around 6 p.m.

According to the department, responding officers found the girl down on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers applied a tourniquet and administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital.

The girl's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"While the exact circumstances surrounding the senseless shooting are unknown, detectives believe an altercation occurred moments before the shooting," Akron Police said. "Investigators are sorting through the information and evidence as they work diligently to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the incident."

The department is asking anyone with information about what happened to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text "TIPSCO" along with the tip to 274637.