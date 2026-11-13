Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has confirmed that one person was shot in Akron after they were called by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

Steve Irwin, communications director for the Ohio Attorney General's Office, said the incident also involves the Norton Police Department and that no officers were injured.

A News 5 photographer at the scene on South Main Street in Akron said they saw what appeared to be a body under a white sheet with evidence markers surrounding it. A red Volvo appears to have two bullet holes in the windshield. There also appears to be a bullet hole in the driver's-side window of an OSHP cruiser.

The 1000 block of South Main Street is currently taped off.

The Akron Police Department, Norton Police Department, OSHP and BCI remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.