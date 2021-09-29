Ohio Marijuana Expo coming to Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 1

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Marijuana Expo, which brings local, regional and national cannabis industry experts to one space for consumers and anyone interested in the industry, is back again this year on Oct. 2 at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Tickets sell out fast, according to the site, so buy them here.

"Whether you’re a current patient, a dispensary worker, looking for a career in cannabis, or you just want to learn more about the industry, this is the place for you!" organizers said.

Visitors attending the expo can expect a blend of medical marijuana cultivators, processors, dispensaries, advocates and experts.

According to the event’s website, Ohio Marijuana Card physicians will offer on-site discounted medical marijuana evaluations, allowing you to discuss your condition and get approved the same day.

Click here to schedule an appointment with an Ohio Marijuana Card representative.

There will be a variety of vendors offering apparel, merchandise, food and alternative services.

Things to know before you go:

There will not be marijuana for sale as current law and the venue prohibits it

You do not need to be a medical patient to attend

Each ticket includes access to the expo and any of the educational sessions throughout the event

There is no age requirement to attend.

The Ohio Marijuana Expo was held in Akron and Cleveland in 2019, but was halted in both cities in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Here's how the state of Ohio will select 73 new medical marijuana dispensaries

Ohio to allow medical marijuana companies to expand after complaints about low supply, high prices

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.