OHSAA Baseball State Championship Tournament delayed until Friday due to inclement weather

AKRON, Ohio — Hundreds of high school athletes from around the state are holding off on playing baseball for one more day.

The 93rd Baseball State Championship Tournament at Canal Park will now start Friday instead of Thursday due to the expected storms in Akron.

The games will now run through Sunday.

Despite the schedule shift, the general manager of the Akron RubberDucks is looking forward to the park being filled with action again.

“This is such a great event for our community, for northeast Ohio, for the city of Akron,” said Jim Pfander, general manager of the Akron Rubber Ducks Baseball Club.

"Think it's such a great opportunity to really kind of showcase canal park and showcase the facility that we have here and and give these kids a chance to hopefully celebrate a championship,” he added.

Some of Northeast Ohio teams in the tournament include Canton Central Catholic, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Vermilion and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

If you can’t make it, the games will be live-streamed. Watch online here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.