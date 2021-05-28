OVI checkpoint set to happen Friday night in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office said it will operate an OVI checkpoint in Canton on Friday night.

It will take place in the 4000 block of Southway Street.

Deputies will check drivers passing through the checkpoint for alcohol and drug impairment.

"We intend to inform the public that officers will be vigilant in detecting and apprehending impaired drivers," the sheriff's office said. "We want to strongly recommend to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.